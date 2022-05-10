North Carolina Zoo announces birth of three red wolf pups

Introducing the newest addition to the North Carolina Zoo: a trio of red wolf pups! Three brothers were born on April 20th to mom, Ayita, and dad, Denali. #SavingSpecies pic.twitter.com/WQtxKzcDFh— North Carolina Zoo (@NCZoo) May 9, 2022

May 10 (UPI) -- North Carolina Zoo has announced the birth of three red wolf pups -- who are one of the most endangered animals on the planet.

The zoo uploaded to Twitter on Monday photos of the pups being held by the veterinary team. The small newborn's can fit inside one hand.

"Introducing the newest addition to the North Carolina Zoo: a trio of red wolf pups! Three brothers were born on April 20th to mom Ayita, and dad, Denali.

There is an estimated 15 to 17 red wolves living int he wild and another 241 existing in captivity.

In April, a littler of six red wolf pups were born for the first time since 2018 at the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge in North Carolina. The litter included four females an two males.