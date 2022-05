National Lipid Day, marked annually on May 10, was started in 2015 to raise awareness of dyslipidemia, a condition involving an abnormally high amount of lipids in the blood. Photo by tomwieden/Pixabay.com

May 10 (UPI) -- National Lipid Day, celebrated annually on May 10, was started in 2015 to raise awareness of dyslipidemia, a condition resulting in an abnormal increase of lipids in the blood. The holiday was founded in 2015 by Kunjan Singh and Sanjay Suri, on behalf of pharmaceutical firm Zydus Lifesciences. The day was set aside to raise awareness of dyslipidemia, a condition that sees abnormal increases in lipids such as cholesterol and fat in the blood. Advertisement

Dyslipidemia is often caused by diet and lifestyle, and has also been tied to elevation of insulin levels. The condition is considered a high risk factor for cardiovascular disease.

Other holidays and observances for May 10 include Clean Up Your Room Day, National Shrimp Day, National Small Business Day, Sex Differences in Health Awareness Day, Trust Your Intuition Day and World Lupus Day.