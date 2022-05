1/2

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was among multiple agencies to respond to the Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park in Valencia to free a bear that wandered into a back lot area and became trapped between two trailers. Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Fire Department

May 9 (UPI) -- A bear wandered into the back lot of California's Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park and ended up getting trapped between two trailers, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Fire Department said Engine 76 and Battalion 6 responded to the Valencia theme park on a report of a bear trapped between two trailers in the park's back lot. Advertisement

"The crew was quickly joined by Heavy Rescue 103, USAR 136, California Fish and Game, and the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control. They worked diligently and patiently for the next several hours to free the bear," the fire department said in a news release.

The bear was sedated and rescuers used heavy equipment to move one of the trailers and gain access to the trapped animal.

The bear was relocated to a safe area by California Fish and Game personnel.