Sheep fighting its own reflection smashes business window in New Zealand

May 9 (UPI) -- Residents of a New Zealand town were surprised to discover the culprit who smashed a business window late at night was an escaped sheep.

Michael Walsh posted a video to Facebook showing security camera footage from the late-night act of vandalism at a business in Onehunga, a suburb of Auckland.

Advertisement

The video shows the sheep repeatedly attacking its own reflection in the business window until its third headbutt shatters the glass.

"Yet another ram raid last night. It's really getting out of hand," Walsh wrote.