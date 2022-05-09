Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
May 9, 2022 / 1:34 PM

Sheep fighting its own reflection smashes business window in New Zealand

By Ben Hooper

May 9 (UPI) -- Residents of a New Zealand town were surprised to discover the culprit who smashed a business window late at night was an escaped sheep.

Michael Walsh posted a video to Facebook showing security camera footage from the late-night act of vandalism at a business in Onehunga, a suburb of Auckland.

Advertisement

The video shows the sheep repeatedly attacking its own reflection in the business window until its third headbutt shatters the glass.

"Yet another ram raid last night. It's really getting out of hand," Walsh wrote.

Read More

Idaho man walks with running chainsaw on his chin for world record Entangled sea gull zip lines across utility wire in unusual rescue 2,000-year-old Roman bust bought from Texas Goodwill for $34.99

Latest Headlines

Oblivious winner finds forgotten $242,256 lottery ticket in his wallet
Odd News // 2 minutes ago
Oblivious winner finds forgotten $242,256 lottery ticket in his wallet
May 9 (UPI) -- A Michigan Lottery player said he was unaware of his $242,256 jackpot until he came across some forgotten tickets in his wallet.
Trapped bear rescued from Six Flags theme park in California
Odd News // 11 minutes ago
Trapped bear rescued from Six Flags theme park in California
May 9 (UPI) -- A bear wandered into the back lot of California's Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park and ended up getting trapped between two trailers, authorities said.
Idaho man walks with running chainsaw on his chin for world record
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Idaho man walks with running chainsaw on his chin for world record
May 9 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with a hobby of breaking Guinness World Records achieved one of his most dangerous titles by walking 206 feet and 8 inches with a powered chainsaw balanced on his chin.
Baby fox rescued from construction site in San Francisco
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Baby fox rescued from construction site in San Francisco
May 9 (UPI) -- Authorities in San Francisco rescued a baby fox who was trapped inside piping at a construction site.
Large snow corn snake captured in Dublin
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Large snow corn snake captured in Dublin
May 9 (UPI) -- A large snow corn snake was spotted and captured by the state police force of the Irish Republic known as the Garda in the Dublin suburb of Lucan.
National Moscato Day was founded by a California winery
Odd News // 5 hours ago
National Moscato Day was founded by a California winery
May 9 (UPI) -- National Moscato Day, celebrated annually on May 9, was started by a California winery in 2012 to celebrate the rising popularity of the sweet white wine.
Entangled sea gull zip lines across utility wire in unusual rescue
Odd News // 2 days ago
Entangled sea gull zip lines across utility wire in unusual rescue
May 6 (UPI) -- A seagull left dangling from a utility wire due to some fishing line attached to its foot was rescued by firefighters who slid the bird along the cable like it was zip line.
2,000-year-old Roman bust bought from Texas Goodwill for $34.99
Odd News // 2 days ago
2,000-year-old Roman bust bought from Texas Goodwill for $34.99
May 6 (UPI) -- A Texas antiques dealer bought a bust for $34.99 from a thrift store and later learned it was a 2,000-year-old Roman relic.
Loose dog hops into Florida detective's passenger seat
Odd News // 2 days ago
Loose dog hops into Florida detective's passenger seat
May 6 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's detective made a "new canine friend" when he opened the door of his patrol vehicle and a loose dog jumped into the passenger seat.
'Strange' happenings: 5 times Marvel Comics made odd news headlines
Odd News // 3 days ago
'Strange' happenings: 5 times Marvel Comics made odd news headlines
May 6 (UPI) -- "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is now in theaters, but Marvel Comics has long been associated with the strange -- or, to put it another way, odd.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California couple arrives home to find hundreds of birds in the house
California couple arrives home to find hundreds of birds in the house
2,000-year-old Roman bust bought from Texas Goodwill for $34.99
2,000-year-old Roman bust bought from Texas Goodwill for $34.99
Large snow corn snake captured in Dublin
Large snow corn snake captured in Dublin
Loose dog hops into Florida detective's passenger seat
Loose dog hops into Florida detective's passenger seat
Entangled sea gull zip lines across utility wire in unusual rescue
Entangled sea gull zip lines across utility wire in unusual rescue
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement