Baby fox rescued from construction site in San Francisco

May 9 (UPI) -- Authorities in San Francisco rescued a baby fox who was trapped inside piping at a construction site.

The rescue was a team effort between the San Francisco Fire Department, San Francisco Animal Care & Control and the Yggdrasil Urban Wildlife Rescue and Education Center.

The team used power saws and cooling water to rescue the baby fox, who will be okay.

Today at 1:30 PM #YOURSFFD & @SFACC responded to the Mission Rock Construction Site by the ballpark for a reported baby FOX stuck in hole. Members from #SFFDT4 Truck 4 used power saws and cooling water under the supervision of @SFACC and rescued the baby fox, who will be okay. pic.twitter.com/GWGv6qkk5W— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 8, 2022

"She will receive care until she is ready for release back into the wild," the Yggdrasil Urban Wildlife Rescue and Education Center said in an update posted to Instagram.

San Francisco Animal Care & Control also gave an update on the fox and uploaded photos and videos of the fox getting a bath and eating.

"She's had three baths and is eating special fox recovery food. She's doing well and feisty," the organization said.

Recently, an animal control officer in Colorado rescued a baby fox that was found trapped in a home's window well.