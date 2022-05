1/3

Massachusetts State Police and Boston Animal Control officers responded to the high-occupancy vehicle lanes of Interstate 93 in Boston to rescue a family of geese that became stranded in the roadway. Photo courtesy of Massachusetts State Police/Facebook

May 9 (UPI) -- Police and animal control officers responded to a busy Boston highway to round up a family of geese that found themselves stranded in the roadway. Massachusetts State Police said in a Facebook post that troopers responded alongside Boston Animal Control when a family of geese were spotted wandering in the high-occupancy vehicle lane of Interstate 93. Advertisement

"Like all good parents, the mom and dad refused to abandon their young ones," state police wrote.

The post included photos of troopers and animal control officers rounding up the mother, father and baby geese.

The rescuers "were able to secure the family and relocate them to a safe location," the post said.