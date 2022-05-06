Climber becomes the youngest to scale the Seven Volcanic Summits

May 6 (UPI) -- A Kuwaiti climber earned a Guinness World Record when he completed his goal of climbing the Seven Volcanic Summits at the age of 24 years and 119 days old.

Al Refaie was awarded the record for youngest person to climb the Seven Volcanic Summits after he successfully climbed Mount Sidley, in Marie Byrd Land, Antarctica.

Refaie previously climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania; Mount Elbrus, Russia; Mount Giluwe, Papua New Guinea; Pico de Orizaba, Mexico; Mount Damavand, Iran; and Ojos del Salado, Argentina/Chile.

The mountains are known as the Seven Volcanic Summits. Refaie is the 24th person to climb all seven.

"When I first asked my mom for the Guinness World Records Book as a kid, she told me she would only buy it if I had something amazing to make my way into it. I really don't know if she meant it that time, but here we are living the dream," Refaie told Guinness.