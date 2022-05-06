Police capture pair of roaming goats in Philadelphia

WATCH: Philadelphia police had to wrangle two goats after an early morning stroll through Kensington.https://t.co/75lNNyFJXF pic.twitter.com/VuMyKNVpgg— CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) May 5, 2022

May 6 (UPI) -- A pair of goats named Jack and Jill were apprehended by police after they were spotted roaming the streets of Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.

The incident took place just before 4 a.m. EDT.

CBS Philly uploaded to Twitter video footage of police trying their best to corral the goats into their squad cars.

Jack and Jill were then returned to their home, which was located about three blocks away.

"That has to be the oddest thing I've ever seen," Rumilio Torres of Nicetown in Philadelphia said.

Recently, police in England had to round up a loose goat that was running through lanes on a busy highway.