International No Diet Day, celebrated annually on May 6, was started in 1992 by Mary Evans Young, who sought to promote body acceptance and raise awareness of harmful dieting practices. Photo by Engin_Akyurt/Pixabay.com

May 6 (UPI) -- International No Diet Day, an annual celebration of body acceptance observed on May 6, was started by a British feminist in 1992. Mary Evans Young, a feminist author and director of the British group Diet Breakers, organized the first No Diet Day in England on May 5, 1992. Advertisement

Young said she was inspired by her own struggles with anorexia nervosa and childhood bullying about her weight.

The first No Diet Day was celebrated with a picnic attended by a few dozen woman, but by the next year international interest in the holiday was piqued, so the holiday was renamed International No Diet Day and moved to May 6, to avoid conflicting with Cinco de Mayo.

The holiday is marked today by various groups aiming to encourage body acceptance and raise awareness of harmful dieting practices.

Other holidays and observances for May 6 include Child Care Provider Day, International Space Day, National Beverage Day, National Crepes Suzette Day, National Public Gardens Day and No Pants Day.