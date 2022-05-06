Loose dog hops into Florida detective's passenger seat

May 6 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's detective made a "new canine friend" when he opened the door of his patrol vehicle and a loose dog jumped into the passenger seat.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that a detective was sitting in his car when he spotted a loose dog wandering in traffic.

The detective opened his door to call to the dog, and the canine jumped right into the passenger seat of his patrol vehicle.

The detective "drove his new canine friend to Animal Care and Control, where his microchip identified his owners," the post said.

The dog was reunited with his family, officials said.