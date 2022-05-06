Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
May 6, 2022 / 1:20 PM

Flood relief workers rescue cat stranded atop utility pole

By Ben Hooper

May 6 (UPI) -- Flood relief workers in Manitoba came to the rescue of a cat that fled rising waters and ended up stranded at the top of a utility pole.

Members of the First Nation Community Response Corporation, under contract from the Canadian federal government, spotted the stranded cat while doing flood relief work after ice jams caused the Fisher River to overflow in the Peguis First Nation area.

Advertisement

A video captured by a response worker shows a colleague climbing to the top of the pole to rescue the stranded cat.

Officials said the cat was reunited with its owner, a relieved young girl.

Read More

International No Diet Day was started to promote body acceptance in 1992 Firefighters rescue ducklings from storm drain in Idaho Crash covers Missouri road in cans of hard seltzer

Latest Headlines

'Strange' happenings: 5 times Marvel Comics made odd news headlines
Odd News // 24 minutes ago
'Strange' happenings: 5 times Marvel Comics made odd news headlines
May 6 (UPI) -- "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is now in theaters, but Marvel Comics has long been associated with the strange -- or, to put it another way, odd.
Climber becomes the youngest to scale the Seven Volcanic Summits
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Climber becomes the youngest to scale the Seven Volcanic Summits
May 6 (UPI) -- A Kuwaiti climber earned a Guinness World Record when he completed his goal of climbing the Seven Volcanic Summits at the age of 24 years and 119 days old.
Police capture pair of roaming goats in Philadelphia
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Police capture pair of roaming goats in Philadelphia
May 6 (UPI) -- A pair of goats named Jack and Jill were apprehended by police after they were spotted roaming the streets of Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.
Australian man wins $10,000 buying lottery ticket with loose change
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Australian man wins $10,000 buying lottery ticket with loose change
May 6 (UPI) -- An unidentified man from Australia used the loose change in his car to purchase a scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him $10,000.
International No Diet Day was started to promote body acceptance in 1992
Odd News // 7 hours ago
International No Diet Day was started to promote body acceptance in 1992
May 6 (UPI) --  International No Diet Day, an annual celebration of body acceptance observed on May 6, was started by a British feminist in 1992.
Firefighters rescue ducklings from storm drain in Idaho
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Firefighters rescue ducklings from storm drain in Idaho
May 5 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Idaho came to the rescue of five ducklings that fell into a storm drain while out walking with their mother.
Crash covers Missouri road in cans of hard seltzer
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Crash covers Missouri road in cans of hard seltzer
May 5 (UPI) -- A Missouri road was covered in adult beverages when a tractor-trailer hauling a load of 44,000 pounds of hard seltzer overturned in the roadway.
Coast Guard crew rescues dolphin from illegal net off Texas coast
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Coast Guard crew rescues dolphin from illegal net off Texas coast
May 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard said a crew came to the rescue of a dolphin entangled in an illegal fishing net off the coast of Texas.
French police, firefighters round up loose wallaby
Odd News // 22 hours ago
French police, firefighters round up loose wallaby
May 5 (UPI) -- Police and firefighters in France captured a loose wallaby that apparently escaped from its enclosure and was spotted hopping through a road.
Florida woman records coyote being chased off by an otter
Odd News // 1 day ago
Florida woman records coyote being chased off by an otter
May 5 (UPI) -- A Florida woman captured video when she was out for a morning walk and came across an unusual sight: an otter chasing a coyote.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wild rabbit raids the garden section at Colorado Walmart store
Wild rabbit raids the garden section at Colorado Walmart store
Texas researchers find dozens of creepy dolls on Gulf Coast beaches
Texas researchers find dozens of creepy dolls on Gulf Coast beaches
Florida woman records coyote being chased off by an otter
Florida woman records coyote being chased off by an otter
Missouri husband surprises wife with $50,000 lottery win
Missouri husband surprises wife with $50,000 lottery win
River otter spotted in the Detroit River for the first time in 100 years
River otter spotted in the Detroit River for the first time in 100 years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement