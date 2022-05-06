Flood relief workers rescue cat stranded atop utility pole

May 6 (UPI) -- Flood relief workers in Manitoba came to the rescue of a cat that fled rising waters and ended up stranded at the top of a utility pole.

Members of the First Nation Community Response Corporation, under contract from the Canadian federal government, spotted the stranded cat while doing flood relief work after ice jams caused the Fisher River to overflow in the Peguis First Nation area.

A video captured by a response worker shows a colleague climbing to the top of the pole to rescue the stranded cat.

Officials said the cat was reunited with its owner, a relieved young girl.