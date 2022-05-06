Australian man wins $10,000 buying lottery ticket with loose change

An Australian man has won $10,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket that he bought with loose change. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- An unidentified man from Australia used the loose change in his car to purchase a scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him $10,000. The man, from Helensvale, bought a $1 Lucky Clover ticket and won the game's top prize. Advertisement

He told lottery officials at The Lott that he has only played scratch-off games a handful of times.

"I thought 'why not,' and grabbed a bunch of coins that were sitting in my car and before I knew it, I was holding a $10,000 ticket," he said.

"Having never really won anything before, I raced back to the newsagent to get it scanned again, just to make sure it was real," the man continued.

The man said he will use his winnings to fix his car and plans on celebrating with his friends and family in a couple of weeks.

Recently, an unidentified woman from Carrum Downs, Australia, won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket she originally threw away that her husband retrieved.