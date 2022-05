Police in Gloucester, England, responded to the busy M5 highway to capture a goat spotted running loose in traffic. Photo courtesy of Glos Police Specialist Ops/Twitter

May 5 (UPI) -- Police responded to a busy highway in England to round up an unusual traffic hazard -- a loose goat. Gloucester Police Specialist Ops said in a Twitter post that officers responded to "multiple calls" Wednesday about "something a bit different on the M5." Advertisement

Police said a "four-legged menace" -- a loose goat -- was running through lanes of traffic.

The animal "eventually was caught by our specially trained dog and goat handler," police tweeted.

The goat was returned to its field.