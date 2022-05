Police and firefighters in Gard, France, are searching for the owner of a wallaby found hopping loose in the area. Photo courtesy of pompiersdugard/Instagram

May 5 (UPI) -- Police and firefighters in France captured a loose wallaby that apparently escaped from its enclosure and was spotted hopping through a road. Police said the wallaby, a smaller cousin of the kangaroo, was first spotted Thursday morning in a road connecting the communes of St. Pons and Cavillargue in Gard.

The animal left the area before police arrived, but a second report a few hours later placed the marsupial in Cavillargues.

Police and firefighters arrived at the scene and rescuers were able to tranquilize the wallaby.

The wallaby was taken to an animal clinic in Le Pontet to be examined by a veterinarian. Police said they are now trying to identify the animal's owner.