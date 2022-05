A crew from Coast Guard Station South Padre Island in Texas responded to rescue a dolphin entangled in an illegal fishing net. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard

May 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard said a crew came to the rescue of a dolphin entangled in an illegal fishing net off the coast of Texas. Coast Guard Station South Padre Island said a rescue crew responded Wednesday morning to a call from a charter boat crew reporting a dolphin trapped in a net near South Padre Island.

"Once on scene, the crew cut the dolphin free from the net and released it back into its habitat," the Coast Guard said in a news release.

The net, an illegal gillnet, had also entangled 10 bonnethead sharks, one blacktip shark, 20 catfish and one redfish, the Coast Guard said.

"This incident clearly exemplifies the negative impacts of illegal fishing gear used in U.S. waters," Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Drew Ferguson said. "Not only does it impact marine life, but the entire ecosystem as a whole. Thankfully, we were able to free the dolphin and remove the gillnet before it trapped and killed any additional marine life."