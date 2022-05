Firefighters in Meridian, Idaho, came to the rescue of five ducklings that fell into a storm drain while walking with their mother. Photo courtesy of the Meridian Fire Department/Facebook

May 5 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Idaho came to the rescue of five ducklings that fell into a storm drain while out walking with their mother. The Meridian Fire Department said in a Facebook post that firefighters responded to a storm drain in the city to rescue five ducklings that fell through a storm drain cover.

The department shared photos of the ducklings being reunited with their mother, who watched the rescue from nearby.

The department recommended anyone who spots ducklings or other animals trapped in a storm drain to contact non-emergency dispatch and keep a safe distance to avoid spooking the babies or their mother.

"Scared ducklings will hide further into the storm drain making it difficult to rescue them, and scaring momma duck away makes it harder to reunite her with her babies," the post said.