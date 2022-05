An overturned truck on a Jasper County, Mo., road spilled 44,000 pounds of cans of hard seltzer into the roadway. Photo courtesy of Jasper Fire and Rescue/Facebook

May 5 (UPI) -- A Missouri road was covered in adult beverages when a tractor-trailer hauling a load of 44,000 pounds of hard seltzer overturned in the roadway. Missouri State Police said the truck went off the right side of Baseline Boulevard in Jasper County and the driver over-corrected, causing the truck to overturn in the road. Advertisement

The overturned truck spilled cans of Vizzy hard seltzer across the roadway.

The driver, a 59-year-old Nebraska woman, and her dog were not seriously injured in the crash.