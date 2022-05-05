Trending
Odd News
May 5, 2022 / 11:49 AM

Table tennis player breaks world record with 117 opponents in one rally

By Ben Hooper

May 5 (UPI) -- The founder of a table tennis club in Britain unofficially broke a Guinness World Record when he faced 117 consecutive opponents in a single rally.

Wen Wei Xu, founder and coach at Brighton Table Tennis Club, faced off against 117 opponents of all ages Sunday at the Open Market in Brighton, England.

The Brighton Table Tennis Club previously attempted the world record in 2018, but fell short.

Evidence from Xu's attempt is being submitted to Guinness for official recognition. The current record of 112 opponents was set by Keith Knox of the Ormeau Table Tennis Club in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The Brighton Table Tennis Club said in a Facebook post that it hopes the Ormeau Table Tennis Club will accept the challenge and break the record again.

