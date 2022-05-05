Florida woman records coyote being chased off by an otter

May 5 (UPI) -- A Florida woman captured video when she was out for a morning walk and came across an unusual sight: an otter chasing a coyote.

Tina Heil said she was walking her cat in Fern Park about 9 a.m. when she came across some local wildlife.

Heil's video, which she posted to Facebook, shows a displeased otter chasing a coyote that had apparently come too close to the smaller animal.

Heil said the otter successfully drove the coyote away. She said the canine did not seem nervous about her presence nearby.