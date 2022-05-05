Edinburgh Zoo announces birth of Northern rockhopper penguin chicks

CHICK IT OUT We are delighted to share that two tiny Northern rockhopper penguin chicks have hatched The first 30 days are critical for their development, so we will be keeping a close eye on them at this sensitive time Find out more https://t.co/aRx7enambg pic.twitter.com/gT9gx6FhVz— Edinburgh Zoo (@EdinburghZoo) May 5, 2022

May 5 (UPI) -- The Edinburgh Zoo and the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland have announced the birth of two endangered, Northern rockhopper penguin chicks.

The zoo uploaded to Twitter on Thursday a photo of one of the newborn penguins.

"The first 30 days are critical for their development, so we will be keeping a close eye on them at this sensitive time," the zoo captioned the post.

Northern rockhopper penguins are endangered due to climate change, overfishing and changes to marine ecosystems.

The Edinburgh Zoo also has gentoo penguins who are sitting on eggs.

"Our gentoo penguins are sitting on eggs too, and we hope they will begin to hatch in the coming weeks. All going well, it won't be long before visitors can spot the youngsters with the rest of our colony at Penguins Rock," Dawn Nicoll, senior penguin keeper at Edinburgh Zoo said in a statement.

"Every visit to the zoo helps care for the amazing animals, like our penguins, and supports our charity's vital conservation work around the world," Nicoll continued.

Recently, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio announced the birth of a baby Humboldt penguin.