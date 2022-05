May 4 (UPI) -- A shopper at a Walmart store in Colorado made an unusual discovery in the garden section -- a wild rabbit feasting on the plants.

A video captured at the Walmart Garden Center in Colorado Springs shows the bunny blissfully snacking on plants displayed on a shelf.

The filmer said the rabbit encounter occurred on April 28.

"After I took the video, I left him there to finish his snack," the filmer wrote.