Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
May 4, 2022 / 3:07 PM

Traveler reunited with lost taxidermy rat after nearly a year

By Ben Hooper

May 4 (UPI) -- An unusual piece of property in a Utah airport's lost and found was returned to its owner nearly a year later when she recognized her taxidermy rat in a TV news report.

Brett Christensen, supervisor of the lost and found at Salt Lake City International Airport, said the taxidermy rat was one of the most unusual items staff had come across. He said workers dubbed the rat "Stuart" and adopted it as an office mascot.

Advertisement

"We started getting hats for him. He's got a cowboy hat, and a black top hat," Christensen told KSL-TV.

A KSL-TV report on the unusual items at the lost and found came to the attention of Carrie Poulsen's husband.

"My husband called and he said you're not going to believe it," she said. "You know that rat you've been mourning?"

Poulson said she returned to Utah from New York in August after attending a taxidermy class. She said she was dismayed when she arrived home and realized she had lost her rat.

The traveler said she hadn't checked the lost and found for the rat because she was convinced that she had left it in a ride-sharing car.

Advertisement

Poulson said she was delighted to be reunited with her stuffed rat, which she said the lost and found staff kept in good condition.

"Last couple years have been kind of tough, and so this is just like a solid win for the travel industry, for taxidermists everywhere," Poulsen said.

Read More

Florida woman goes skydiving for her 100th birthday California kingsnake captured in Pennsylvania barn 'May the 4th be with you' pun inspired annual Star Wars Day

Latest Headlines

River otter spotted in the Detroit River for the first time in 100 years
Odd News // 7 minutes ago
River otter spotted in the Detroit River for the first time in 100 years
May 4 (UPI) -- A river otter caught on camera taking a swim in the Detroit River is the first of its species to be documented in the body of water in over 100 years, experts said.
'Lost puppy' rescued by Massachusetts family turns out to be a coyote pup
Odd News // 22 minutes ago
'Lost puppy' rescued by Massachusetts family turns out to be a coyote pup
May 4 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Massachusetts said a family who rescued a "lost puppy" found on a busy road were shocked to learn the animal was actually a baby coyote.
Chicago's unusually large gnat swarm is 'natural,' experts say
Odd News // 31 minutes ago
Chicago's unusually large gnat swarm is 'natural,' experts say
May 4 (UPI) -- Chicago residents have reported an unusually large swarm of gnats overtaking the city, but experts said its a natural phenomenon and nothing to be worried about.
Texas dog dubbed world's tallest at 3 feet, 5.18 inches
Odd News // 58 minutes ago
Texas dog dubbed world's tallest at 3 feet, 5.18 inches
May 4 (UPI) -- A Texas family's 2-year-old Great Dane was dubbed the tallest dog in the world by Guinness World Records after being officially measured at 3 feet, 5.18 inches tall.
Florida woman goes skydiving for her 100th birthday
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Florida woman goes skydiving for her 100th birthday
May 4 (UPI) -- A Florida woman celebrated her 100th birthday by trying something new -- jumping out of a plane.
California kingsnake captured in Pennsylvania barn
Odd News // 3 hours ago
California kingsnake captured in Pennsylvania barn
May 4 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Pennsylvania said they are trying to find the owner of a "mysterious" California kingsnake found more than 2,000 miles from its natural habitat.
Two bear cubs rescued from electrical pole in Ontario
Odd News // 7 hours ago
Two bear cubs rescued from electrical pole in Ontario
May 4 (UPI) -- Two orphaned bear cubs were rescued from an electrical pole in Haileybury, Ontario.
Michigan woman wins $2M from scratch-off that caught her eye
Odd News // 8 hours ago
Michigan woman wins $2M from scratch-off that caught her eye
May 4 (UPI) -- An unidentified woman from Macomb County, Mich., has won $2 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket that she bought due to how the ticket looked.
'May the 4th be with you' pun inspired annual Star Wars Day
Odd News // 9 hours ago
'May the 4th be with you' pun inspired annual Star Wars Day
May 4 (UPI) -- Star Wars Day, celebrated annually on May 4, started as a fan-led celebration of the science fiction franchise based on the Jedi greeting, "May the Force be with you."
Bear roots through truck, closes itself in car outside Connecticut home
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bear roots through truck, closes itself in car outside Connecticut home
May 3 (UPI) -- A Connecticut man had to call wildlife authorities for help when a black bear closed itself inside his mother-in-law's car after searching for food in his truck.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

World's tallest woman awarded three more Guinness World Records titles
World's tallest woman awarded three more Guinness World Records titles
Texas researchers find dozens of creepy dolls on Gulf Coast beaches
Texas researchers find dozens of creepy dolls on Gulf Coast beaches
Texas district's graduating class features 35 pairs of twins, one set of triplets
Texas district's graduating class features 35 pairs of twins, one set of triplets
Australian woman wins $100K after husband saves lottery ticket from trash
Australian woman wins $100K after husband saves lottery ticket from trash
Bear chases down couple, dog in front of Florida home
Bear chases down couple, dog in front of Florida home
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement