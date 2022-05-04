Two bear cubs rescued from electrical pole in Ontario

May 4 (UPI) -- Two orphaned bear cubs were rescued from an electrical pole in Haileybury, Ontario.

Retired conversation officer Pete Gilboe and Ontario Provincial Police Officers including A.J. Parcher took part in the rescue when the cubs were spotted high up on a power pole.

The Bear with Us Sanctuary and Rehabilitation Centre took in the cubs, who are three to four months old.

The Bear with Us Sanctuary posted photos from the rescue on Facebook, which included looks at Parcher placing the cubs in the back of his police cruiser.

Gilboe had taken the cubs home to care for them while waiting to see if their mother would show up searching the area. The cubs' mother never came, leading to the cubs being delivered to Bear with Us.

The sanctuary notes that the cubs are now drinking formula from a bowl and will be returned to the wild in summer 2023. Staff from Natural Resources Ontario will help in finding an ideal location for the cubs.

