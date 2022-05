Zeus, a Great Dane belonging to Brittany Davis of Bedford, Texas, was dubbed the tallest dog living by Guinness World Records after being measured at 3 feet and 5.18 inches tall. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

May 4 (UPI) -- A Texas family's 2-year-old Great Dane was dubbed the tallest dog in the world by Guinness World Records after being officially measured at 3 feet, 5.18 inches tall. Guinness announced Zeus, a dog belonging to Brittany Davis of Bedford, is now the holder of the record for tallest dog living (male).

Davis said she received Zeus as a gift from her brother when the canine was only 8 months old.

"He's been a big dog since we got him, even for a puppy. He had huge paws," Davis told Guinness World Records.

Davis said relatives suggested Zeus could be the world's tallest dog during a recent family gathering.

"We didn't think that was even a possibility but once we measured him, we realized he probably was," she said. "This has been a whirlwind and unexpected. We never thought we would own the largest living dog."

The tallest dog ever, coincidentally also a Great Dane named Zeus, stood at 3 feet and 8 inches tall. He died in 2014.

