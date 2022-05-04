Florida woman goes skydiving for her 100th birthday

May 4 (UPI) -- A Florida woman celebrated her 100th birthday by trying something new -- jumping out of a plane.

Raymonde Sullivan, who served on the front lines as a nurse in World War II, took to the skies Monday at Skydive Sebastian and went tandem skydiving for the first time to celebrate her 100th birthday.

"I had never done it, and I've done a lot of things in 100 years so I thought I must do it while I can," Sullivan told WPTV. "It's scary, I would say it is."

Sullivan said she decided her first time skydiving would also be her last.

Once back on the ground, Sullivan celebrated her birthday with friends and family at The Castle in Fort Pierce.