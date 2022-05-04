River otter spotted in the Detroit River for the first time in 100 years

May 4 (UPI) -- A river otter caught on camera taking a swim in the Detroit River is the first of its species to be documented in the body of water in over 100 years, experts said.

Eric Ste Marie, 27, a Ph.D. marine ecology student at Ontario's University of Windsor, posted a video to Twitter showing the river otter he spotted in the Detroit River in late April.

John Hartig, a Great Lakes scientist based in the Detroit area, reviewed Ste Marie's footage and confirmed the animal was a river otter. He said otters were common in the river until fur traders and pollution eliminated the species from the region in the early 1900s.

"It's the first time in 100 years that we have an otter in the Detroit River," Hartig told WXYZ-TV.

Hartig said river otters have been reintroduced to other bodies of water in the region, and the sighting in the Detroit River is a sign that environmental efforts to clean up the river have been successful.

"This is a sign of hope, this means that our pollution prevention and our pollution control programs do work," Hartig said. "That is one of the single most remarkable ecological recovery stories in North America, and it's in our back yard."