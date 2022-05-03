Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
May 3, 2022 / 3:51 PM

Photos found in antique furniture from thrift shop to be returned to family

By Ben Hooper

May 3 (UPI) -- A New York woman who bought a 120-year-old wash stand from a thrift store found a trove of decades-old family photos inside the furniture piece and was able to connect with the owners on social media.

Robin Bell, a Buffalo woman who regularly buys furniture from thrift stores and estate sales to restore and resell, said she recently purchased an antique wooden wash stand from Jennifer's Warehouse Emporium in Buffalo.

Advertisement

Bell said she brought the piece, which she estimated to be about 120 years old, into her home last week to begin the cleaning and restoration process.

"We opened the cupboard and there were all these family photos," Bell told the Buffalo News. "And I just sat there and I said, 'I can't throw these out.' Because, you know, prior to Facebook and digital cameras, unless you have the negatives, they're never going to be seen again."

The photos, which appeared to be from the 1970s and 1980s, included a framed wedding photo, high school pictures and a photo that appeared to show multiple generations of a family at a gathering.

Bell posted pictures of her discovery to Facebook, asking followers to share them in the hopes of finding the family.

Advertisement

Bell said a couple of initial leads turned out to be dead-ends, but she later heard from a woman who recognized a friend's relatives in the photos. That message led to her being contacted by a woman who identified herself in one of the high school photos.

"That was her graduation picture. And she's a young married woman now. And she wants those photos back," Bell said.

The woman offered to pay postage for the photos to be returned, but Bell said she was planning to hand-deliver them this week.

Read More

Construction workers use tractor to wrangle 400-pound loose pig in Arizona Texas district's graduating class features 35 pairs of twins, one set of triplets World's tallest woman awarded three more Guinness World Records titles

Latest Headlines

Construction workers use tractor to wrangle 400-pound loose pig in Arizona
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Construction workers use tractor to wrangle 400-pound loose pig in Arizona
May 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in Arizona said a 400-pound pet pig escaped from its home and was captured with help from construction workers using a tractor.
Texas district's graduating class features 35 pairs of twins, one set of triplets
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Texas district's graduating class features 35 pairs of twins, one set of triplets
May 3 (UPI) -- A Texas high school's upcoming graduation ceremony will hold an unusual distinction when 35 pairs of twins and one set of triplets cross the stage to receive their diplomas.
World's tallest woman awarded three more Guinness World Records titles
Odd News // 2 hours ago
World's tallest woman awarded three more Guinness World Records titles
May 3 (UPI) -- The Turkish woman who holds the Guinness World Record for tallest woman living was awarded three more records for the measurements of her hands, fingers and back.
Loose emu wanders 30 miles from home before capture in North Carolina
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Loose emu wanders 30 miles from home before capture in North Carolina
May 3 (UPI) -- Police in North Carolina were called out to capture a loose emu that wandered more than 30 miles from home and approached a family.
National Two Different Colored Shoes Day celebrates diversity and uniqueness
Odd News // 4 hours ago
National Two Different Colored Shoes Day celebrates diversity and uniqueness
May 3 (UPI) -- National Two Different Colored Shoes Day, celebrated annually on May 3, was started by a professional public speaker to celebrate the diversity of humanity.
Seneca Park Zoo announces birth of male Masai giraffe
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Seneca Park Zoo announces birth of male Masai giraffe
May 3 (UPI) -- The Seneca Park Zoo located in Rochester, N.Y., has announced the birth of a first Masai giraffe.
North Carolina man wins first $5M prize from new scratch-off game
Odd News // 7 hours ago
North Carolina man wins first $5M prize from new scratch-off game
May 3 (UPI) -- Mario Delgado of Winterville, N.C., has become the first winner of a $5 million prize from a new scratch-off lottery game.
Emergency workers in Ukraine rescue cat from bombed-out high-rise
Odd News // 1 day ago
Emergency workers in Ukraine rescue cat from bombed-out high-rise
May 2 (UPI) -- Emergency workers in Ukraine rescued a cat from a bombed-out high-rise building in Borodianka, video released by Ukraine's emergency services shows.
David Rush earns Guinness World Record for most blind beach ball passes
Odd News // 1 day ago
David Rush earns Guinness World Record for most blind beach ball passes
May 2 (UPI) -- David Rush of Idaho has earned yet another Guinness World Record -- this time for the most blind beach ball passes in 30 seconds.
International Harry Potter Day marks Battle of Hogwarts date
Odd News // 1 day ago
International Harry Potter Day marks Battle of Hogwarts date
May 2 (UPI) -- International Harry Potter Day, which is celebrated annually on May 2 to coincide with The Battle of Hogwarts, was started by former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron in 2012.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bear walks up to New York home, opens front door
Bear walks up to New York home, opens front door
Bear chases down couple, dog in front of Florida home
Bear chases down couple, dog in front of Florida home
Texas researchers find dozens of creepy dolls on Gulf Coast beaches
Texas researchers find dozens of creepy dolls on Gulf Coast beaches
Replica of 'Starry Night' made with quilling paper breaks world record
Replica of 'Starry Night' made with quilling paper breaks world record
David Rush earns Guinness World Record for most blind beach ball passes
David Rush earns Guinness World Record for most blind beach ball passes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement