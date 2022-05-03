Daredevil walks slackline between hot air balloons, breaks world record

May 3 (UPI) -- A Brazilian daredevil broke a Guinness World Record when he crossed a slackline suspended between two hot air balloons 6,236 feet over the ground.

Rafael Zugno Bridi said the hot air balloons were positioned 6,236 feet over Praia Grande in Santa Catarina and were about 59 feet apart when he attempted to cross the slackline suspended between the gondolas.

A video shared by Guinness World Records shows Bridi walking barefoot across the line from one balloon to the other.

The record was ratified by the International Slackline Association, which verified the altitude. Bridi was then awarded the Guinness World Record for highest slackline walk.