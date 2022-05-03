Trending
May 3, 2022 / 4:42 PM

Bear roots through truck, closes itself in car outside Connecticut home

By Ben Hooper

May 3 (UPI) -- A Connecticut man had to call wildlife authorities for help when a black bear closed itself inside his mother-in-law's car after searching for food in his truck.

Cody Gillotti said he noticed the lights were on in his mother-in-law's car outside of the family's Cornwall home, and when he went outside he discovered the door to his truck was open and his daughter's car seat was on the ground.

"I think he opened it up and there was no food in my truck. There was an empty McDonald's bag and a couple other things in her car so I think he kind of just moved things around my seat looking for stuff, couldn't find anything and then left and went into [my mother-in-law's] car," Gillotti told WVIT-TV.

Gillotti contacted the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, which dispatched an environmental conservation police officer to the home.

Gillotti used a rope to open the car door from a safe distance and the EnCon officer fired off a bean bag round to haze the animal and get it to flee the area.

"It was really, really scared when we got close to it. It was almost like a deer in headlights, it was stunned," Gillotti said.

He said damage to the inside of his truck was minimal, but the interior of his mother-in-law's car was destroyed.

"He definitely let loose in there," Gillotti said.

Daredevil walks slackline between hot air balloons, breaks world record
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Daredevil walks slackline between hot air balloons, breaks world record
May 3 (UPI) -- A Brazilian daredevil broke a Guinness World Record when he crossed a slackline suspended between two hot air balloons 6,236 feet over the ground.
Pet owner searching for two peacocks on the loose in Kansas
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Pet owner searching for two peacocks on the loose in Kansas
May 3 (UPI) -- A Kansas woman is asking neighbors to keep an eye out for a pair of unusual runaway pets -- two peacocks.
Photos found in antique furniture from thrift shop to be returned to family
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Photos found in antique furniture from thrift shop to be returned to family
May 3 (UPI) -- A New York woman who bought a 120-year-old wash stand from a thrift store found a trove of decades-old family photos inside the furniture piece and was able to connect with the owners on social media.
Construction workers use tractor to wrangle 400-pound loose pig in Arizona
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Construction workers use tractor to wrangle 400-pound loose pig in Arizona
May 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in Arizona said a 400-pound pet pig escaped from its home and was captured with help from construction workers using a tractor.
Texas district's graduating class features 35 pairs of twins, one set of triplets
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Texas district's graduating class features 35 pairs of twins, one set of triplets
May 3 (UPI) -- A Texas high school's upcoming graduation ceremony will hold an unusual distinction when 35 pairs of twins and one set of triplets cross the stage to receive their diplomas.
World's tallest woman awarded three more Guinness World Records titles
Odd News // 4 hours ago
World's tallest woman awarded three more Guinness World Records titles
May 3 (UPI) -- The Turkish woman who holds the Guinness World Record for tallest woman living was awarded three more records for the measurements of her hands, fingers and back.
Loose emu wanders 30 miles from home before capture in North Carolina
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Loose emu wanders 30 miles from home before capture in North Carolina
May 3 (UPI) -- Police in North Carolina were called out to capture a loose emu that wandered more than 30 miles from home and approached a family.
National Two Different Colored Shoes Day celebrates diversity and uniqueness
Odd News // 5 hours ago
National Two Different Colored Shoes Day celebrates diversity and uniqueness
May 3 (UPI) -- National Two Different Colored Shoes Day, celebrated annually on May 3, was started by a professional public speaker to celebrate the diversity of humanity.
Seneca Park Zoo announces birth of male Masai giraffe
Odd News // 8 hours ago
Seneca Park Zoo announces birth of male Masai giraffe
May 3 (UPI) -- The Seneca Park Zoo located in Rochester, N.Y., has announced the birth of a first Masai giraffe.
North Carolina man wins first $5M prize from new scratch-off game
Odd News // 9 hours ago
North Carolina man wins first $5M prize from new scratch-off game
May 3 (UPI) -- Mario Delgado of Winterville, N.C., has become the first winner of a $5 million prize from a new scratch-off lottery game.
