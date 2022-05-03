Bear roots through truck, closes itself in car outside Connecticut home

May 3 (UPI) -- A Connecticut man had to call wildlife authorities for help when a black bear closed itself inside his mother-in-law's car after searching for food in his truck.

Cody Gillotti said he noticed the lights were on in his mother-in-law's car outside of the family's Cornwall home, and when he went outside he discovered the door to his truck was open and his daughter's car seat was on the ground.

"I think he opened it up and there was no food in my truck. There was an empty McDonald's bag and a couple other things in her car so I think he kind of just moved things around my seat looking for stuff, couldn't find anything and then left and went into [my mother-in-law's] car," Gillotti told WVIT-TV.

Gillotti contacted the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, which dispatched an environmental conservation police officer to the home.

Gillotti used a rope to open the car door from a safe distance and the EnCon officer fired off a bean bag round to haze the animal and get it to flee the area.

"It was really, really scared when we got close to it. It was almost like a deer in headlights, it was stunned," Gillotti said.

He said damage to the inside of his truck was minimal, but the interior of his mother-in-law's car was destroyed.

"He definitely let loose in there," Gillotti said.