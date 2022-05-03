Seneca Park Zoo announces birth of male Masai giraffe

May 3 (UPI) -- The Seneca Park Zoo located in Rochester, N.Y., has announced the birth of a Masai giraffe.

The newborn is a male calf who has yet to be named. Iggy, one of the female Masai giraffes at the zoo, gave birth to the calf.

Seneca Park Zoo uploaded to Facebook on Monday footage of the newborn walking inside of an enclosed area.

The zoo says that its Animals of Savanna building, that houses the newborn, will remained closed for now but will be opened to the public soon.

The calf is the first Masai giraffe born at the Seneca Park Zoo.

"Thank you to the veterinary and animal care staff at the Seneca Park Zoo who are working tirelessly to ensure the best outcome for Iggy and her calf. The calf is very active, and mom is doing great," Seneca Park Zoo superintendent Steve Lacy said on Facebook.

"Thing are progressing as we expect them to. Mom and baby continue to be monitored and we are cautiously optimistic," Lacy continued.

