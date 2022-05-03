Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
May 3, 2022 / 9:03 AM

Seneca Park Zoo announces birth of male Masai giraffe

By Wade Sheridan

May 3 (UPI) -- The Seneca Park Zoo located in Rochester, N.Y., has announced the birth of a Masai giraffe.

The newborn is a male calf who has yet to be named. Iggy, one of the female Masai giraffes at the zoo, gave birth to the calf.

Advertisement

Seneca Park Zoo uploaded to Facebook on Monday footage of the newborn walking inside of an enclosed area.

The zoo says that its Animals of Savanna building, that houses the newborn, will remained closed for now but will be opened to the public soon.

The calf is the first Masai giraffe born at the Seneca Park Zoo.

"Thank you to the veterinary and animal care staff at the Seneca Park Zoo who are working tirelessly to ensure the best outcome for Iggy and her calf. The calf is very active, and mom is doing great," Seneca Park Zoo superintendent Steve Lacy said on Facebook.

"Thing are progressing as we expect them to. Mom and baby continue to be monitored and we are cautiously optimistic," Lacy continued.

Recently, the Brevard Zoo located in Melbourne, Fla., has announced the birth of a black-handed spider monkey, classified as vulnerable to extinction

Advertisement

Read More

Sixth Galapagos tortoise born at Auckland Zoo Florida zoo announces birth of black-handed spider monkey Oakland Zoo helps orphaned mountain lion cub after rescue

Latest Headlines

North Carolina man wins first $5M prize from new scratch-off game
Odd News // 1 hour ago
North Carolina man wins first $5M prize from new scratch-off game
May 3 (UPI) -- Mario Delgado of Winterville, N.C., has become the first winner of a $5 million prize from a new scratch-off lottery game.
Emergency workers in Ukraine rescue cat from bombed-out high-rise
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Emergency workers in Ukraine rescue cat from bombed-out high-rise
May 2 (UPI) -- Emergency workers in Ukraine rescued a cat from a bombed-out high-rise building in Borodianka, video released by Ukraine's emergency services shows.
David Rush earns Guinness World Record for most blind beach ball passes
Odd News // 21 hours ago
David Rush earns Guinness World Record for most blind beach ball passes
May 2 (UPI) -- David Rush of Idaho has earned yet another Guinness World Record -- this time for the most blind beach ball passes in 30 seconds.
International Harry Potter Day marks Battle of Hogwarts date
Odd News // 21 hours ago
International Harry Potter Day marks Battle of Hogwarts date
May 2 (UPI) -- International Harry Potter Day, which is celebrated annually on May 2 to coincide with The Battle of Hogwarts, was started by former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron in 2012.
Bear chases down couple, dog in front of Florida home
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bear chases down couple, dog in front of Florida home
May 2 (UPI) -- A black bear was in hot pursuit of Jason and Rachel Smith of Apopka, Fla., when they stepped outside their home with their small dog.
Australian woman wins $100K after husband saves lottery ticket from trash
Odd News // 1 day ago
Australian woman wins $100K after husband saves lottery ticket from trash
May 2 (UPI) -- An unidentified woman from Carrum Downs, Australia, has won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket she originally threw away.
Replica of 'Starry Night' made with quilling paper breaks two world records
Odd News // 3 days ago
Replica of 'Starry Night' made with quilling paper breaks two world records
April 29 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts-based greeting card company broke two Guinness World Records with the creation of a quilling paper replica of Vincent Van Gogh's Starry Night measuring 287.77 square feet.
Five stranded sheep rescued from rooftop in England
Odd News // 3 days ago
Five stranded sheep rescued from rooftop in England
April 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England came to the rescue of five sheep that ended up stranded on a rooftop after jumping across a gap from a neighboring field.
Oklahoma couple wed aboard airplane after Vegas flight cancellation
Odd News // 3 days ago
Oklahoma couple wed aboard airplane after Vegas flight cancellation
April 29 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma City couple's canceled flight on their way to elope in Las Vegas led to their holding their wedding aboard a Southwest Airlines plane.
New York student's message in a bottle found in Bahamas after 11 years
Odd News // 3 days ago
New York student's message in a bottle found in Bahamas after 11 years
April 29 (UPI) -- A message in a bottle launched into the Atlantic Ocean by a New York state fourth-grader was found 11 years later by a woman in the Bahamas.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bear chases down couple, dog in front of Florida home
Bear chases down couple, dog in front of Florida home
Bear walks up to New York home, opens front door
Bear walks up to New York home, opens front door
Texas researchers find dozens of creepy dolls on Gulf Coast beaches
Texas researchers find dozens of creepy dolls on Gulf Coast beaches
Suspected wolf pack in Colorado turns out to be escaped St. Bernards
Suspected wolf pack in Colorado turns out to be escaped St. Bernards
International Harry Potter Day marks Battle of Hogwarts date
International Harry Potter Day marks Battle of Hogwarts date
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement