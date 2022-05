National Two Different Colored Shoes Day, celebrated on May 3, was started by professional speaker Arlene Kaiser to celebrate the diversity and uniqueness of humanity. Photo by RyanMcGuire/Pixabay.com

May 3 (UPI) -- National Two Different Colored Shoes Day, celebrated annually on May 3, was started by a professional public speaker to celebrate the diversity of humanity. The holiday was started by Arlene Kaiser, a professional public speaker and member of the Screen Actors Guild who is known for wearing mismatched shoes when she gives her presentations. Advertisement

The official website for National Two Different Colored Shoes Day calls on celebrants to wear mismatched footwear every year on May 3.

The day is "set aside to recognize and celebrate the uniqueness and diversity of humanity," the website states. "Where the simple and lighthearted act of purposely wearing two different colored shoes demonstrates the courage to 'take a risk' and step outside of ones daily routine."

Other holidays and observances for May 3 include National Chocolate Custard Day, Foster Care Day, National Concert Day, National Raspberry Popover Day, National Lumpy Rug Day, National Specially-abled Pets Day, National Textile Day, Paranormal Day and National Public Radio Day.