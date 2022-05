Police in Lenoir, N.C., were able to wrangle a loose emu named Kevin had wandered more than 30 miles from her home in Moravian Falls, N.C. Photo courtesy of the City of Lenoir, N.C., Government/Facebook

May 3 (UPI) -- Police in North Carolina were called out to capture a loose emu that wandered more than 30 miles from home and approached a family. The City of Lenoir said in a Facebook post that the female emu, named Kevin, was spotted alongside Eastwood Park Drive in Lenoir and settled down to rest next to a father who was outside with his three children. Advertisement

The father contacted the Lenoir Police Department, and officers were able to get a dog leash around the neck of the friendly bird. The officers fed Kevin snacks and led her to a nearby fenced-in yard.

Kevin was turned over to Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement Division, which was able to locate the flightless bird's owners.

Officials discovered Kevin had escaped from her owners in Moravian Falls, more than 30 miles away from where she was captured.