A 400-pound pig named Rosalia was seen trying to cross a street in Tucson, Ariz. Construction workers used a tractor to wrangle the animal until authorities arrived on the scene. Photo courtesy of Pima Animal Care Center/Facebook

May 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in Arizona said a 400-pound pet pig escaped from its home and was captured with help from construction workers using a tractor. The Pima Animal Care Center said in a Facebook post that construction workers in Tucson called police Monday when the portly porker was spotted attempting to cross South Campbell Avenue. Advertisement

The workers used a tractor to corral the pig near a bus stop and contacted police.

Police soon arrived on the scene with a Pima County Animal Protection Service officer. They were able to get control of the pig, named Rosalia, and contact her owners.

Rosalia's owners said they had not been aware that Tucson does not allow for pigs to be kept inside city limits, with exceptions only for purebred Vietnamese pot belly pigs. The owners said they were already planning to relocate Rosalia to a property outside of the city, and they were allowed to take the pig to her new home.

"Big shout out to the construction workers for their quick thinking, the officers for assuring public safety, and the owners for taking action to resolve the issue in a timely manner," Pima Animal Care Center wrote in the Facebook post.

