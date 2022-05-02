Bear chases down couple, dog in front of Florida home

May 2 (UPI) -- A black bear was in hot pursuit of Jason and Rachel Smith of Apopka, Fla., when they stepped outside their home with their small dog.

The couple's Ring doorbell camera captured the frantic moment as the bear started chasing them down around 9:30 a.m. EDT recently.

Advertisement

Jason and Rachel Smith quickly ran back inside with their small dog able to escape the bear just in time in footage posted by WKMG News 6 in Orlando.

"No warning. No time to react. It just immediately started running towards us," Jason Smith told Fox 35 Orlando.

"I threw my arms up in the air and yelling at the top of my lungs. I'm trying to make myself big and scary, but he's not stopping," he continued.

The bear, who was going through a neighbor's trash beforehand, disappeared shortly after the couple made it back inside their home. The bear then returned later for a second look before leaving.

The family has contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to report the incident but don't want anything to happen to the bear.

Recently, wildlife officials in New York reported a black bear who was caught on camera walking up to a home and opening the storm door.