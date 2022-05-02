Trending
May 2, 2022 / 12:21 PM

International Harry Potter Day marks Battle of Hogwarts date

By Wade Sheridan
Left to right, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe attends the premiere of "Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2" in July 2011. May 2 marks International Harry Potter Day. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- International Harry Potter Day, which is celebrated annually on May 2 to coincide with The Battle of Hogwarts, was started by former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron in 2012.

The Battle of Hogwarts was the epic battle that concluded the original Harry Potter series of books by J.K. Rowling that saw Lord Voldemort finally defeated.

Harry Potter has had a significant impact worldwide with the franchise spawning a highly-successful film series, additional books, video games, a theme park at Universal Orlando Resort and more.

Rowling holds the Guinness World Record for highest-selling series by a single author at over 500 million copies sold.

Warner Bros. recently released in theaters Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the third entry in the spinoff Fantastic Beasts film series.

Warner Bros. games is also set to release in 2022 new title Hogwarts Legacy for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. A Switch version is also in development. The video game takes place in the 1800s with players able to customize their own wizarding students.

May 2 also marks National Brothers and Sisters Day, National Life Insurance Day and National Truffle Day.

Happy birthday 'Harry Potter:' The cast through the years

Stars of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," from left to right, Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) pose at the New York premiere of the film on November 11, 2001 in New York City. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

