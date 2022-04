Firefighters in Zabow, Poland, twice rescued a raccoon seen perched atop a street lamp in the city. Photo courtesy of the Volunteer Fire Department of Zabow/Facebook

April 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Poland said they twice came to the rescue of a raccoon that climbed to the top of a streetlamp for a nap. The Volunteer Fire Department of Zabow said crews responded about noon Wednesday when a raccoon was spotted sleeping atop a streetlamp in the city.

Firefighters had electricity to the light disconnected before using a lift to reach the raccoon.

The animal was released on the ground, but moments later climbed back to the top of the streetlamp.

Firefighters removed the raccoon a second time and transported the animal to a wooded area for release.