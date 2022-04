Five sheep were rescued from a rooftop in Yorkshire, England, after jumping across a gap from a neighboring field. Photo courtesy of West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service/Twitter

April 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England came to the rescue of five sheep that ended up stranded on a rooftop after jumping across a gap from a neighboring field. The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a Twitter post that its technical rescue officer responded to a property where five sheep had jumped across a gap from a field and ended up stranded on the roof of a building.

The tweet said the officer's "specialist animal husbandry training came in handy" during the unusual call.

The officer and a member of the public were able to fashion a makeshift bridge for the sheep to cross back to the field from the roof.