A New York fourth-grader's message in a bottle was launched into the Atlantic Ocean in 2011 and turned up 11 years later in the Bahamas. Photo courtesy of Brockport PTSA/Facebook

April 29 (UPI) -- A message in a bottle launched into the Atlantic Ocean by a New York state fourth-grader was found 11 years later by a woman in the Bahamas. The Brockport Parent, Teacher, Student Association, which serves the Brockport Central School District in New York, said in a Facebook post that the district was recently contacted by a woman in the Bahamas who found a washed-up message in a bottle.

The post said students in Chris Albrecht's fourth grade class at Fred Hill Intermediate School had created bottled messages in 2011 and they were launched into the Atlantic Ocean. The bottle found in the Bahamas contained a message from a student named Jared.

The post said Jared, now a junior at Penn State, was "shocked" to learn his bottle had been found.