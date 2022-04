Hairball Awareness Day, celebrated annually on the last Friday in April, was founded by Kansas veterinarian Dr. Blake Hawly to raise awareness of the causes of hairballs in cats. Photo by PurpleOwl/Pixabay.com

April 29 (UPI) -- Hairball Awareness Day, celebrated annually on the last Friday in April, was started by a veterinarian to encourage cat owners to take steps to prevent their pets from coughing up hairballs. The holiday was founded by Dr. Blake Hawly, a Kansas-based veterinarian and pet nutrition expert who created the day to help cat owners understand the reasons why their cats cough up hairballs -- also known as trichobezoars -- and how they can minimize the occurrences. Advertisement

Hairballs are caused when cats ingest their own hair while self-grooming. The hair gathers into digestive obstructions, causing the felines to vomit them out.

Other holidays and observances for April 29 include Childcare Professionals Day, International Dance Day, International Noise Awareness Day, National Shrimp Scampi Day, Viral Video Day, We Jump The World Day and Zipper Day.