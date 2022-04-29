Replica of 'Starry Night' made with quilling paper breaks two world records

A 287.77-square-foot replica of Vincent Van Gogh's "Starry Night" broke two Guinness World Records when it was assembled with quilling paper in Vietnam. Photo courtesy of Quilling Card

April 29 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts-based greeting card company broke two Guinness World Records with the creation of a quilling paper replica of Vincent Van Gogh's Starry Night measuring 287.77 square feet. Quilling Card, a Framingham-based company specializing in greeting cards made with quilling, earned the Guinness World Record for largest quilling paper mosaic (image) with the Starry Night replica measuring 19.09 feet tall and 19.07 feet wide. Advertisement

Quilling is the process of creating images using rolled, shaped and glued strips of paper.

The record attempt was planned at the company's headquarters in Framingham and completed in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, where the art form originated.

The project earned the Guinness World Record for most people quilling simultaneously when 300 people gathered to work on the mosaic in Vietnam.

The Starry Night replica is composed of 191,948 strips of paper in 18 colors. Quilling Card said the strips of paper would stretch for 40 miles if they were arranged end-to-end.

"As a company, we've spent a decade producing greeting cards that allow recipients to keep small pieces of quilled art on their mantels and bookshelves," Quilling Card co-founder and CEO Huong Wolf said in a news release. "It's been fun to do the opposite with this project, creating a larger-than-life piece of quilled art. Being the record holder for most people quilling at once is meaningful for us; we have made it a priority to continue to train new people in the art of quilling."

Advertisement

The company said the mosaic will be on display May 18-22 at MSA Forward in Boston, and officials will then seek a new permanent home for the artwork.