Arizona runner completes 102 marathons in 102 days

April 29 (UPI) -- An Arizona runner who lost her leg to cancer in 2001 unofficially broke a Guinness World Record by running 102 marathons in 102 consecutive days.

Jacky Hunt-Broersma ran 26.2 miles on Thursday, marking the 102nd consecutive day that she has run the distance of a marathon.

Hunt-Broersma, who uses a prosthetic after losing a leg to cancer in 2001, said she originally aimed to beat the Guinness World Record of 95 marathon distances run on consecutive days, which was set by Alyssa Clark in 2020, but increased her goal to 102 days when she learned another runner had unofficially broken the record with 101 runs in as many days.

"I was told, 'You can't run because you're an amputee, don't even bother because you need prosthetics and it's complicated,' and things like that. And when someone tells you that, because you suddenly can't do it, you want to do it. That's how my journey started," Hunt-Broersma told WBZ-TV.

Hunt-Broersma said she is planning to finish her consecutive runs with 104 on Saturday.