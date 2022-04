A house inspired by the iconic apartment from sitcom "Friends" is listed for $135,000 in Dayton, Ohio. Photo courtesy of Home Experts Realty/Zillow

April 29 (UPI) -- An unusual house listed for sale in Ohio is drawing attention online after photos were posted showing the house's meticulous Friends-inspired decor. The three-bedroom, one-bathroom home in Dayton was fully renovated and decorated to look like Monica Geller's iconic apartment from NBC sitcom Friends. Advertisement

Each room of the house is painted to resemble its counterpart from the show, including the brick-walled kitchen.

The furniture and wall decorations are also coordinated to resemble those from the 1994-2004 TV series.

The house is listed for $135,000 by Rachel Gannon of Home Experts Realty. It is also available for short-term rentals on Airbnb.