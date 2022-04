The world's largest bottle of whiskey, which stands 5 feet and 11 inches tall and contains 82.16 gallons of single-malt Scotch, is scheduled to be auctioned May 25 by Edinburgh-based Lyon & Turnbull. Photo courtesy of Lyon & Turnbull

April 28 (UPI) -- The world's largest bottle of whiskey, verified by Guinness World Records as holding 82.16 gallons of single-malt Scotch, is set to be auctioned in Scotland. The Intrepid, a 5-foot, 11-inch tall bottle of 32-year-old whiskey from The Macallan Distillery, was certified as the world's largest bottle of whiskey after it was bottled by Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky in 2021. Advertisement

The behemoth bottle of booze is now scheduled to be auctioned May 25 by Edinburgh-based Lyon & Turnbull.

The auction house said the bottle could set a new world record for the most expensive bottle of whiskey if it fetches a high bid exceeding $1.9 million.