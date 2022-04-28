Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 28, 2022 / 1:22 PM

Escaped bull prompts school lockdown in South Carolina

By Ben Hooper

April 28 (UPI) -- A South Carolina school was put on temporary lockdown Thursday morning when an escaped bull went trotting through the streets of a city.

The bull was spotted Thursday morning weaving through traffic on Sams Point Road in Lady's Island, and Beaufort Academy was put on lockdown when the animal was seen wandering in the woods across the street from the private school.

Advertisement

Kourtney Thomson, who had left an event at the school just prior to the lockdown, captured video of the bovine trotting in traffic near the facility and posted the footage to Facebook.

Maj. Bob Bromage of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said the bull had escaped from a pasture in the Sams Point Road area.

"Deputies were able to corral the bull in a wooded area and secure it with a rope," Bromage told the Hilton Head Island Packet.

Bromage said the bull was safely returned to its owner.

Beaufort Academy ended its lockdown at 10 a.m.

Read More

National Super Hero Day was started by Marvel Comics in 1995 Tropicana unveils cereal meant to be eaten with orange juice Bear walks up to New York home, opens front door

Latest Headlines

Illinois family discovers ancient McDonald's bag inside wall
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Illinois family discovers ancient McDonald's bag inside wall
April 28 (UPI) -- A family from Crystal Lake, Ill., discovered an ancient bag of McDonald's that had been stuck inside of their wall for more than 60 years.
Minnesota couple, who played lottery on first date, wins $66M
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Minnesota couple, who played lottery on first date, wins $66M
April 28 (UPI) -- An unidentified married couple from Minnesota, who started their relationship playing the lottery, has become the state's first Mega Millions jackpot winner.
National Super Hero Day was started by Marvel Comics in 1995
Odd News // 5 hours ago
National Super Hero Day was started by Marvel Comics in 1995
April 28 (UPI) -- National Super Hero Day, celebrated annually on April 28, was started by employees at Marvel Comics in 1995 to celebrate heroes both real and fictional.
Tropicana unveils cereal meant to be eaten with orange juice
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Tropicana unveils cereal meant to be eaten with orange juice
April 27 (UPI) -- Tropicana announced breakfast fans will soon be able to try a new product combining a pair of early morning favorites: cereal and orange juice.
Bear walks up to New York home, opens front door
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Bear walks up to New York home, opens front door
April 27 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in New York shared video showing a curious black bear walking up to a home and opening the storm door.
11-foot alligator blocks traffic on Florida highway
Odd News // 21 hours ago
11-foot alligator blocks traffic on Florida highway
April 27 (UPI) -- A Florida highway was temporarily closed Wednesday morning due to an unusual traffic hazard in the roadway -- an 11-foot alligator.
40,000 pounds of chicken nuggets spilled onto Pennsylvania highway
Odd News // 21 hours ago
40,000 pounds of chicken nuggets spilled onto Pennsylvania highway
April 27 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania highway was closed for several hours Wednesday morning when an overturned tractor-trailer spilled its load of 40,000 pounds of chicken nuggets onto the roadway.
Traffic-blocking pig captured with help from police bearing snacks
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Traffic-blocking pig captured with help from police bearing snacks
April 27 (UPI) -- Police in Oregon said they used snacks to capture a loose pig that was creating a traffic hazard by wandering out into a busy road.
Snowboarder spends 12 hours on Maine slopes to break world record
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Snowboarder spends 12 hours on Maine slopes to break world record
April 27 (UPI) -- A snowboarder broke a Guinness World Record when he spent 12 hours on the slopes in Maine and traversed nearly 100,000 vertical feet.
Indiana city's 'most wanted' chicken safely apprehended
Odd News // 1 day ago
Indiana city's 'most wanted' chicken safely apprehended
April 27 (UPI) -- The City of Charleston, Ind., announced a loose chicken dubbed "Charleston's Most Wanted" has been safely apprehended after several days on the lam.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Boy, 13, set to graduate from University of Minnesota
Boy, 13, set to graduate from University of Minnesota
Florida student accepted to 27 schools, offered $4M in scholarships
Florida student accepted to 27 schools, offered $4M in scholarships
French report details archaeological finds under Notre Dame cathedral
French report details archaeological finds under Notre Dame cathedral
Ukrainian civilians reportedly kill Russian troops with poisoned buns and alcohol
Ukrainian civilians reportedly kill Russian troops with poisoned buns and alcohol
Snake slithers across North Carolina woman's doorbell camera
Snake slithers across North Carolina woman's doorbell camera
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement