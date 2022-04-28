Trending
April 28, 2022 / 1:30 PM

100-year-old man celebrates 84 years working for the same company

By Ben Hooper
Walter Orthmann, 100, was awarded a Guinness World Record after working for 84 years and 9 days at the same company. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

April 28 (UPI) -- A Brazil man who celebrated his 100th birthday this month was awarded a Guinness World Record after working at the same company for longer than 84 years.

Walter Orthmann, who turned 100 on April 19, was verified Jan. 6 as having worked for textile company ReneauxView -- formerly known as Industrias Renaux S.A. -- for 84 years and 9 days.

Orthmann was awarded the Guinness World Record for longest career in the same company.

"Back in 1938, kids were expected to work to help support the family. As the oldest son of five, my mother took me to find a job at the age of 14," Orthmann told Guinness.

He started working for Industrias Renaux S.A. on Jan. 17, 1938, when he was 15 years old. His proficiency in German earned him a position as a shipping assistant, he said.

Orthmann was soon promoted to a position in sales, eventually rising to the position of sales manager.

The 100-year-old said he remains in good health and still drives himself to the office.

"I don't do much planning, nor care much about tomorrow. All I care about is that tomorrow will be another day in which I will wake up, get up, exercise and go to work; you need to get busy with the present, not the past or the future. Here and now is what counts. So, let's go to work," he said.

