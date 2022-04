National Super Hero Day, celebrated annually on April 28, was started by Marvel Comics in 1995 to celebrate heroes both fictional and real. File Photo by keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- National Super Hero Day, celebrated annually on April 28, was started by employees at Marvel Comics in 1995 to celebrate heroes both real and fictional. The holiday began in 1995, when Marvel Comics, the publisher behind heroes including Spider-Man, the X-Men and the Avengers, sent interns out to the streets in Central Pennsylvania to interview children about what super powers they would most like to have. Advertisement

The holiday has since become a day to celebrate fictional heroes, as well as real-life heroes such as parents, teachers and firefighters.

Other holidays and observances for April 28 include Biological Clock Day, Clean Comedy Day, Kiss your Mate Day, Great Poetry Reading Day, National Cubicle Day, Pay It Forward Day, Poem in Your Pocket Day and Stop Food Waste Day.