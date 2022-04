A family from Illinois found an ancient bag of McDonald's that had been stuck inside their wall for over 60 years. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- A family from Crystal Lake, Ill., discovered an ancient bag of McDonald's that had been stuck inside of their wall for more than 60 years. Rob Jones was renovating his home's bathroom recently when he made the discovery. Rob Jones and his wife Grace Jones first found a rag inside their wall after removing their old toilet paper holder. Advertisement

"We pulled the rag out and could feel something wrapped inside it. We were happy to find just the McDonald's bag and not something worse," Rob Jones told FOX TV Stations.

The bag contained two hamburger wrappers and a bag of half-eaten, well-preserved fries.

"Not a cold case, just some cold fries. They were very well preserved," Grace Jones told NBC News.

The bag and wrappers featured Speedee, the first mascot for McDonald's before the company started using clown Ronald McDonald.

The Jones' home was built in 1959 and records show that an early McDonald's opened just a half-mile from their home that same year.

Rob Jones noted that the fries did not smell.

"Had we not been renovating they probably would've sat there another 60 years," he said.