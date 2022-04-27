Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 27, 2022 / 9:13 AM

World's oldest scientific zoo celebrates 194th anniversary

By Wade Sheridan

April 27 (UPI) -- The ZSL London Zoo, the oldest scientific zoo in the world, is celebrating its 194th anniversary on Wednesday.

"Our animals have inspired millions of people to connect with wildlife. Thank you so much for your continued support and we hope you'll be able to visit us soon," the zoo's official Twitter account said, alongside photos from its storied history.

Advertisement

The zoo was opened on April 27, 1828 by the Zoological Society of London. Sir Thomas Stamford Raffles, who founded Singapore, was the brainchild behind the zoo. Doors were first open to the public in 1847.

The location housed a female black bear named Winnie that served as inspiration for the classic Winnie-the-Pooh children's stories by author Alan Alexander Milne. The author changed the name of Pooh to Winnie-the-Pooh after he visited the zoo with his son, Christopher Robin.

The zoo was also known for housing Guy the gorilla, who is immortalized in statue form at the location's entrance. Guy arrived at the zoo on Guy Fawkes Night, leading to his name. The popular gorilla attracted thousands of visitors from 1947 to 1978.

The ZSL London Zoo was additionally the home of an elephant named Jumbo that inspired the word jumbo and was visited by Charles Darwin to study the first orangutan that lived there in 1838.

Advertisement

Read More

Florida zoo announces birth of black-handed spider monkey Bear captured in under-construction house after escape from India zoo Ohio zoo announces hatching of baby Humboldt penguin

Latest Headlines

Maryland man takes day off from work, wins $100,000 from scratch-off
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Maryland man takes day off from work, wins $100,000 from scratch-off
April 27 (UPI) -- An unidentified construction worker from Bowie, N.C., has won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket after he decided to take a day off from work.
World Tapir Day was started by conservationists in 2008
Odd News // 1 hour ago
World Tapir Day was started by conservationists in 2008
April 27 (UPI) -- World Tapir Day, celebrated annually on April 27, was started by conservationists in 2008 to raise awareness of the endangered species.
Baby fox rescued from window well of Colorado home
Odd News // 16 hours ago
Baby fox rescued from window well of Colorado home
April 26 (UPI) -- An animal control officer in Colorado rescued a baby fox found trapped in a home's window well.
Georgia restaurant worker honored after grilling 1 million steaks
Odd News // 16 hours ago
Georgia restaurant worker honored after grilling 1 million steaks
April 26 (UPI) -- A Georgia woman who has worked at the same restaurant for over 20 years was honored by the company after grilling her one-millionth steak.
Escape artist dog rescued from roof of New Jersey home
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Escape artist dog rescued from roof of New Jersey home
April 26 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in New Jersey responded to an unusual call when a dog squeezed out between an air conditioner and a window frame and ended up stranded on the roof of a home.
Boy, 13, set to graduate from University of Minnesota
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Boy, 13, set to graduate from University of Minnesota
April 26 (UPI) -- A 13-year-old Minnesota boy is set to graduate with a bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota in May -- and he's planning to get his doctorate.
Two cows escape trailer, wander South Carolina neighborhood
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Two cows escape trailer, wander South Carolina neighborhood
April 26 (UPI) -- Police and animal control officers responded to a South Carolina neighborhood when two cows escaped from a trailer and went wandering the area.
Woman trying to retrieve dropped cellphone falls into toilet tank
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Woman trying to retrieve dropped cellphone falls into toilet tank
April 26 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Washington came to the rescue of a woman who fell into a vault toilet while trying to retrieve her dropped cellphone.
India breaks world record with 78,220 flags waved simultaneously
Odd News // 20 hours ago
India breaks world record with 78,220 flags waved simultaneously
April 26 (UPI) -- The Indian government announced a Guinness World Record was broken in the country when 78,220 people waved national flags simultaneously.
Wandering elk spotted on roof of mall in Poland
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Wandering elk spotted on roof of mall in Poland
April 26 (UPI) -- Police responded to a mall in Poland to relocate a Eurasian elk that found its way to the rooftop parking lot at a mall.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida student accepted to 27 schools, offered $4M in scholarships
Florida student accepted to 27 schools, offered $4M in scholarships
French report details archaeological finds under Notre Dame cathedral
French report details archaeological finds under Notre Dame cathedral
Ukrainian civilians reportedly kill Russian troops with poisoned buns and alcohol
Ukrainian civilians reportedly kill Russian troops with poisoned buns and alcohol
Snake slithers across North Carolina woman's doorbell camera
Snake slithers across North Carolina woman's doorbell camera
Inflation in U.S. has risen 8.5% over past year; quickest pace in 40 years
Inflation in U.S. has risen 8.5% over past year; quickest pace in 40 years
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement