World's oldest scientific zoo celebrates 194th anniversary

As the world's oldest scientific zoo, we're marking our 194th anniversary today! Our animals have inspired millions of people to connect with wildlife. Thank you so much for you continued support and we hope you'll be able to visit us soon! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PPReBS119o— ZSL London Zoo (@zsllondonzoo) April 27, 2022

April 27 (UPI) -- The ZSL London Zoo, the oldest scientific zoo in the world, is celebrating its 194th anniversary on Wednesday.

"Our animals have inspired millions of people to connect with wildlife. Thank you so much for your continued support and we hope you'll be able to visit us soon," the zoo's official Twitter account said, alongside photos from its storied history.

Advertisement

The zoo was opened on April 27, 1828 by the Zoological Society of London. Sir Thomas Stamford Raffles, who founded Singapore, was the brainchild behind the zoo. Doors were first open to the public in 1847.

The location housed a female black bear named Winnie that served as inspiration for the classic Winnie-the-Pooh children's stories by author Alan Alexander Milne. The author changed the name of Pooh to Winnie-the-Pooh after he visited the zoo with his son, Christopher Robin.

The zoo was also known for housing Guy the gorilla, who is immortalized in statue form at the location's entrance. Guy arrived at the zoo on Guy Fawkes Night, leading to his name. The popular gorilla attracted thousands of visitors from 1947 to 1978.

The ZSL London Zoo was additionally the home of an elephant named Jumbo that inspired the word jumbo and was visited by Charles Darwin to study the first orangutan that lived there in 1838.