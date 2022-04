Police and personnel from On Call Community Rescue for Animals were able to safely capture a loose pig found blocking traffic on a Portland, Ore., road. Photo courtesy of the Portland Police Bureau

April 27 (UPI) -- Police in Oregon said they used snacks to capture a loose pig that was creating a traffic hazard by wandering out into a busy road. The Portland Police Bureau said an officer was driving just after midnight Tuesday when she noticed traffic in front of her on Southeast Division Street was slowing and drivers appeared to be going around something in the roadway.

"As she approached, the officer saw that the object was actually a pig standing in the eastbound travel lanes of Southeast Division Street," police wrote in a news release.

Police created a "human perimeter" to keep the pig and drivers safe from one another.

"In an effort to keep the pig calm and contained, an officer arrived with snacks, including Goldfish crackers and cookies (he was not a fan of nacho cheese Doritos)," the news release said.

Personnel from On Call Community Rescue for Animals arrived on the scene and the rescuers were able to corral the pig into a crate.

"At this time, the pig remains known as John Doe, though many other creative names were suggested including one after a famous actor whose last name is Bacon," the release said.

Police are now attempting to identify the pig's owner.