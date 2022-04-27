Trending
Odd News
April 27, 2022 / 4:29 PM

Bear walks up to New York home, opens front door

By Ben Hooper

April 27 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in New York shared video showing a curious black bear walking up to a home and opening the storm door.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation posted a video to Facebook showing security camera footage from a home.

The footage shows a bear walking up to the home and opening the storm door, but leaving after being unable to open the wooden door behind it.

The post featured a quote from Jurassic Park: "Yes, unless they figure out how to open doors."

The department did not identify the specific location of the home, but said the video should serve as a reminder that bears are becoming more active as temperatures warm and residents should take steps to ensure their homes are secured from the animals.

